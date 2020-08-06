Sunrise over Ballantyne

A rare moment of no traffic or people. It was a warm, humid morning and I had a strong sense of deja vu when I started out for my walk. It seemed to be coming from something I was smelling: the wonderful smell of flowering trees, plants, flowers, all amplified by the humidity. As I got further along on my walk the sense of deja vu grew stronger. Smells are a powerful sense memories for me, and shortly after taking this photo it dawned on me: it smells like Singapore. Ok, that may sound weird, but I spent a good amount of time there over the last decade and I remember vividly experiencing these kinds of aromatics when I was out and about (but not close to a hawker centre!).