Late at night

This photo brings up a lot of emotions for me. As I am settling in here at my folks place for what is likely to be a few months, I have found myself staying up very late watching all manner of things on my computer. For me, this image reflects the difficult time I am having to adjusting to this temporary situation. I miss my husband. I miss my kids (two 11 y.o. terrier mixes that have been with me since they were babies). I won't see them for a while. But there's no place I would rather be right now than here with my father as he faces his last chapter. I'll adjust, but that doesn't mean it will be easy. I'm fragile. I'm not sleeping well. I cry a lot. I try so hard throughout the day to not get caught spinning out in my head thinking about things like how long is how long, will my father's dementia overtake him before the cancer does, the fact that when I finally return home I will have no living parents, how all these emotions seem to circumvent the antidepressant I take and what would be unleashed if I didn't have that safety net. Late at night, by the light of my laptop, I let these things go and get lost in the world of the Golden Girls, Shameless, or some other show or movie that lightens my load.