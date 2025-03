History behind the photo

This is no old building that was well preserved. This house is also known as White Column. Belonging to Rev. Matthew Wilson, this home dates back to the mid 1700's. Sadly, the workers have been discussing demolishing the historical site if no one buys the land soon. They have started building modern houses around it, which I think makes it look different. If you have friends in PA, tell them to come buy the land so this historical building will not be demolished!