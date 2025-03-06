Previous
Kirby chilling by abby452
4 / 365

Kirby chilling

My family found this turtle on the road climbing the curb about 4 months ago. We took him home and named him Kirby. This is a pic of him just chilling, his pool is not in this picture. I also have another turtle who I will post about soon.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Abby

@abby452
Hi my name is Abby and I live in PA. If you like my pictures then I hope you follow me. I write about historical...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact