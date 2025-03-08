Previous
Cleaning day by abby452
Cleaning day

We were cleaning my turtle's tank, so I decided to get a picture before we put her back in. Her name is Dewie and she is a red eared slider turtle.
Abby

@abby452
Hi my name is Abby and I live in PA. If you like my pictures then I hope you follow me. I write about historical...
