It's looking like spring by abby452
7 / 365

It feels like spring is getting closer and closer! Tuesday 67, Wednesday 53, Thursday 52, Friday 56, Saturday rain 68. Then next week temperatures rise but rain. 70 in winter is crazy!
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Abby

@abby452
Hi my name is Abby and I live in PA. I learned about this from my BFF in CO. Please follow her too . I...
