Fox and the Moon by abby452
Fox and the Moon

Just something I painted with a little help and practice. Mostly the trees and colors of the snow.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Abby

@abby452
Hi my name is Abby and I live in PA. I learned about this from my BFF in CO. Please follow her too . I...
