Previous
Cherry Blossom painting by abby452
13 / 365

Cherry Blossom painting

I found a picture of a cherry blossom online, so I decided to try to paint one and take a picture to post. I will try to catch up with my posting this week.

Also, if you are wondering why it doesn't say what type of camera I use, it's because I take the pictures with a regular camera, then I screenshot them to crop out everything in the background.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Abby

@abby452
Hi my name is Abby and I live in PA. I learned about this from my BFF in CO. Please follow her too . I...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact