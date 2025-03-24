Sign up
Previous
13 / 365
Cherry Blossom painting
I found a picture of a cherry blossom online, so I decided to try to paint one and take a picture to post. I will try to catch up with my posting this week.
Also, if you are wondering why it doesn't say what type of camera I use, it's because I take the pictures with a regular camera, then I screenshot them to crop out everything in the background.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
Abby
@abby452
Hi my name is Abby and I live in PA. I learned about this from my BFF in CO. Please follow her too . I...
Photo Details
Album
First Month of 365
Tags
tree
,
pink
,
spring
,
blooming
,
cherry blossom
