September Moon by abby452
21 / 365

September Moon

The lunar eclipse, also called the "blood moon", was an amazing sight to see. It occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are aligned perfectly, with Earth in the center.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Abby

@abby452
Hi my name is Abby and I live in PA. I learned about this from my BFF in CO. Please follow her too . I...
5% complete

