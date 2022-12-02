Sign up
9 / 365
textures
I chose this subject because i like how it shows the texture of the leather and of the stitching. I like the flash on the black. I wouldn't really change anything if i were to take it again. It's pretty basic but the mood is dark.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
1
0
abby krawchuk
@abbykrawchuk
9
photos
6
followers
10
following
2% complete
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
1st December 2022 10:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Ryleigh
I like the vibe of this photo and the way it shows the stitching in detail.
December 2nd, 2022
