Previous
Next
textures by abbykrawchuk
9 / 365

textures

I chose this subject because i like how it shows the texture of the leather and of the stitching. I like the flash on the black. I wouldn't really change anything if i were to take it again. It's pretty basic but the mood is dark.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

abby krawchuk

@abbykrawchuk
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ryleigh
I like the vibe of this photo and the way it shows the stitching in detail.
December 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise