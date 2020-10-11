Previous
Next
Precarious by abhijit
Photo 1187

Precarious

Have taken to taking macro shots every Sunday evening 😃
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Abhijit

@abhijit
I live in Sydney with my wife and two boys. Have always loved taking photos but that took a different meaning when I picked up...
325% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fr1da
This is so masterful !
October 12th, 2020  
Kim ace
Well done!
October 12th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
Perfection!
October 12th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Such a fabulous shot!
October 12th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful image fav!
October 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise