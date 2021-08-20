Previous
my babygirl callie by abigailraeg
3 / 365

my babygirl callie

this is one of my dogs! she’s a really good girl and tried very hard to sit still :)
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Abigail Gregory

@abigailraeg
I'm a high school senior in a photography class. I don't have any experience with photography but I'm excited to learn as I go!
1% complete

