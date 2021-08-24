Previous
trying something new by abigailraeg
5 / 365

trying something new

making art is the most important thing, who cares if it’s ugly
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Abigail Gregory

@abigailraeg
I'm a high school senior in a photography class. I don't have any experience with photography but I'm excited to learn as I go!
