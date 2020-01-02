Previous
You are Home by acohen1216
2 / 365

You are Home

I came across this artwork on my run after work, and it seemed fitting. This is my first week back at the Schuylkill after leaving the Y, and it feels like home - just like Philly feels like home.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Amanda Cohen

@acohen1216
