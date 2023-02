56-25-2-23

Day 56 of 365 Fuji X-T5, 18mm, F3.6, ISO2000,1/8000th - The Hanoverian tower, better known as Naze Tower stands at over 86 feet tall and was built in 1720, with a spiral staircase to the top with 111 steps. It now hosts a coffee shop and art gallery.