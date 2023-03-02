Previous
61-2-3-23 by adambrown67
61 / 365

61-2-3-23

Day 61 of 365Fuji X-T5, 24.3mm, F3.6, ISO2500,1/320th - Under Walton pier on a very cold blowy afternoon #365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
