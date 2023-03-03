Previous
62-3-3-23 by adambrown67
62 / 365

62-3-3-23

Day 62 of 365Fuji X-T5, 18mm, F2.8, ISO1250,1/150th - Inspirational reading.Close up using the magnifying filters #365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
Adam Brown

@adambrown67
