by adambrown67
66 / 365

66-7-3-23

Day 66 of 365 Fuji X-T5 , 48.4mm, F18, ISO1000,1/170th - Beach huts on a lovely (but cold) evening at the Wailings In Frinton on Sea. Sea on one side , golf club on the other.#365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
7th March 2023

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
18% complete

