67-8-3-23 by adambrown67
67 / 365

67-8-3-23

Day 67 of 365 Fuji X-T5 , 18mm, F4.5, ISO1000,1/170th - Too cold to go out with camera today so resorted to a snap of a home cooked Kebab dinner !!1.#365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
18% complete

