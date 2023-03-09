Previous
68-9-3-23 by adambrown67
68 / 365

68-9-3-23

Day 68 of 365 Fuji X-T5 , 18mm, F4.5, ISO1000,1/75th - We have worked out about 1940s for this gypsy dancer, passed down through 3 generations. #365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
