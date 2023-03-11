Previous
70-11-3-23 by adambrown67
70 / 365

70-11-3-23

Day 70 of 365 Fuji X-T5 , 18mm, F11, ISO640,1/50th -Patina paintwork in Salon on Naze #365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
19% complete

Photo Details

