75/15-3-23 by adambrown67
74 / 365

75/15-3-23

Day 75 of 365 iPhone 14 max pro , 24mm, F1.78, ISO160,1/109th -Who knew Heathrow Terminal 3 had an automated floor sweeper >!!#365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
20% complete

