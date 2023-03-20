Previous
79/20-3-23 by adambrown67
79 / 365

79/20-3-23

Day 79 of 365 iPhone 14 max pro , 24mm, F1.78, ISO250,1/50th - wonderful quote on the wall of Glossed Beauty salon in Frinton-on-Sea#365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
