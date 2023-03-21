Previous
80-21-3-23 by adambrown67
80 / 365

80-21-3-23

Day 80 of 365 Fuji X-T5 , 18mm, F5.6, ISO320,1/680th -Frinton-on-Sea golf club on a sunny evening#365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
