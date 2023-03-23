Previous
82-23-3-23 by adambrown67
82-23-3-23

Day 82 of 365 Fuji X-T5 , 18mm, F13, ISO10000,0.4 sec -colour lit archway on Walton on Naze seafront on a rainy spring evening#365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
23rd March 2023

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
