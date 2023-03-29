Previous
88/29-3-23 by adambrown67
88 / 365

88/29-3-23

Day 88 of 365 iPhone 14 max pro , 24mm, F1.78, ISO80 ,1/685th - after yesterdays amazing Galeries Lafayette architecture this is the streets of Paris after the binman strike#365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
