91-1-4-23

Day 91 of 365 Fuji X-T5 , 22.3mm, F5.6, ISO640, 340th sec - One of the old railway "gates" in frinton-on-Sea. These used to be manned gates before being changed to automated gates despite plenty of objection from locals #365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023