95-5-4-23 by adambrown67
95 / 365

95-5-4-23

Day 95 of 365 Fuji X-T5 , 18mm, F5, ISO250, 850th sec - Cherry tree is finally starting to come to life #365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
26% complete

