100-10-4-23 by adambrown67
100-10-4-23

Day 100 of 365 Fuji X-T5 , 24.3mm, F3.2, ISO320, 125th sec - Easter Monday feast. #365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
