107/18-4-23 by adambrown67
108 / 365

107/18-4-23

Day 107 of 365 iPhone 14 pro max - second day at Stoke by Nayland spa- very relaxing time !#365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
18th April 2023

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
