173-22-6-23 by adambrown67
169 / 365

173-22-6-23

Day 173 of 365 Fuji X-T5- ISO 125, 90mm, F2, 1/850th - Pigeon in the garden making himself at home #365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
