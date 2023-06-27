Previous
178/27-6-23 by adambrown67
178/27-6-23

Day 178 of 365 iPhone 14 pro max- tried a different butcher for 1st time. Lamb chops and hand made sausages -banging! #365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
27th June 2023

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
