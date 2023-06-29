180-29-6-23

Previous
Day 180 of 365 Fuji XT-5, ISO125, 90mm, F2.2, 1/1400th second- statue of Private Herbert Columbine in WALTON ON NAZE #365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
Photo Details

