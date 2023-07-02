Previous
183/2-6-23 by adambrown67
183/2-6-23

Day 183 of 365 iPhone14 max pro- only seen this for the first time today in Walton on Naze #365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
2nd July 2023

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
