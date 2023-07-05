Previous
186-5-7-23 by adambrown67
186-5-7-23

Day 186 of 365 Fuji XT-5, 90mm, ISO125, 1/500th - Heavy rain due soon - again !#365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
