189-8-7-23 by adambrown67
184 / 365

189-8-7-23

Day 188 of 365 Fuji XT-5, iso320, 18mm,F20 - Train lines#365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
50% complete

Photo Details

