191/10-7-23 by adambrown67
185 / 365

191/10-7-23

Day 191 of 365
Built in 1818 to replace a light over the Town Gate. This and the Low Lighthouse were used in transit to aid navigation into the harbour. Withdrawn from service in 1862 and now houses a museum of local interest.

10th July 2023

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
