197-16-7-23 by adambrown67
197-16-7-23

197/16-7-23
Day 197 of 365 -Fuji X-T5, ISO160, 18mm, f9,1/25th second. Planning for a Lake District visit in August. #365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
16th July 2023

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
