198-17-7-23 by adambrown67
191 / 365

198-17-7-23

198/17-7-23. Day 198 of 365 -Fuji X-T5, ISO125, 30.2mm, f9,1/240th second. Hamford Waters with the road to Horsey Island which is submerged at high tide. #365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
Photo Details

