22-7-23 by adambrown67
22-7-23

Day 202 of 365 -iPhone 14 Pro Max . Another beautiful summer day in Walton on Naze #365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
