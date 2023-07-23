Previous
203-23-7-23 by adambrown67
196 / 365

203-23-7-23

Day 203 of 365 -Fuji X-T5, ISO200, 90mm, f11,1/170th second.Evening views after a windy day #365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
53% complete

Photo Details

