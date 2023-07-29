Previous
209/29-7-23 by adambrown67
209/29-7-23

Day 209 of 365 -Fuji X-T5, ISO2, 125mm, f18,1/3rd second.Trying out filters to blur the water. photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
29th July 2023

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
