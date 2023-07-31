Previous
211-31-7-23 by adambrown67
211-31-7-23

Day 211 of 365 -Fuji X-T5, ISO125, 18mm, f2.8,1/10th second.So much for a summers evening! Dark early so candles on #photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
55% complete

Photo Details

