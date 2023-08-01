212-1-8-23

Sign up
Day 212 of 365 -Fuji X-T5, ISO125, 22.3mm, f22, 30 seconds. New 10 stop filter turned up late in the ay so only got chance to have play in the garden!! Nice effect in the sky though !#photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
