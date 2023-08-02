Previous
213-2-8-23 by adambrown67
204 / 365

213-2-8-23

Day 213 of 365 -Fuji X-T5, ISO800, 44.4mm, f22, 1/25th second. Think this bee is a bit confused in the rain. Seems to be liking the plastic plant. !#photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise