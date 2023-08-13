Previous
224/13-8-23 by adambrown67
224 of 365 -iPhone 14 Pro Max - fired up gas and charcoal today! Leg of lamb on coals, two rack of ribs, potato’s,veg and sweetcorn on gas.#365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
Adam Brown

@adambrown67
