233/22-8-23 by adambrown67
233/22-8-23

233 of 365 -iPhone 14 Pro Max - homegrown rose in the garden sunshine #365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
