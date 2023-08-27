Previous
238-27-8-23 by adambrown67
223 / 365

238-27-8-23

238 of 365 -Fuji X-T-5,ISO125, 90mm, F11, 1/13thsecond- Felixtowe docks on a cloudy rainy Sunday afternoon. #365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
61% complete

