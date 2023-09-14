Previous
256/14-9-23 by adambrown67
233 / 365

256/14-9-23

256 of 365 - Apple iPhone 14 Pro-forecast was terrible for this morning but turned out beautiful after an amazing thunder and lightening storm last night when we arrived #365photooftheday#365phototoday#365photochallenge#365photoproject2023
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Adam Brown

@adambrown67
