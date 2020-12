Eyes

I chose this subject because I wanted to try something new. I like this picture because it looks as if she's actually starring at your soul. I dislike the fact that I wasn't able to capture just an eye. Next time I'll try to take the picture of just an eye without it getting blurred. The feeling I get from this photo is the feeling you get when our mom's watching you at someone else's home to see if you slip up or make a mistake.